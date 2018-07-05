NBA Trade Rumors: Pelicans Have Discussed Dealing for Dennis Schroder

John Amis/Associated Press

The New Orleans Pelicans reportedly have interest in Atlanta Hawks point guard Dennis Schroder, according to Fletcher Mackel of WDSU:

Schroder, 24, averaged 19.4 points, 6.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game last season, shooting 43.6 percent from the field but just 29.0 percent from three.

The Pelicans, who lost Rajon Rondo to the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency, did sign Elfrid Payton this offseason. But Payton, who will be on his third team in six years, is a downgrade from Rondo. Schroder, meanwhile, would be an upgrade over Payton at point guard.

It's less clear how much the Pelicans might be willing to give up for Schroder in a trade, especially considering his pending legal issues.

Schroder could be facing felony aggravated battery charges following an alleged September fight in the parking lot of a shopping center, according to Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Per that report, "Police said that a video recording of the incident showed Schroder 'initiate contact' with the victim and that all four arrested individuals later struck the victim with their hands and feet."

Schroder was arrested and initially charged with a misdemeanor in the incident, but DeKalb Assistant Solicitor-General Tommy McNulty recommended more severe charges.



"The victim's medical records ... indicate that the victim suffered a torn meniscus and a torn Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL)," McNulty wrote in a letter to DeKalb District Attorney Sherry Boston, per Cunningham. "These injuries require multiple surgeries and extensive rehabilitation. As such, this case should be handled by the District Attorney's Office."

Schroder is facing up to 20 years in prison if convicted.