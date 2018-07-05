Gareon Conley Sues Rape Accuser, Says Allegation Cost Him Endorsement Deals

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley is suing the woman who told police that he raped her in 2017.

TMZ Sports reported Thursday that the lawsuit states the accuser is liable for "malicious criminal prosecution."

Conley is seeking damages for the hit his reputation took as a result of the case, as well as his drop in the 2017 NFL draft and lost endorsement deals, including a contract with Nike.

The rape allegation was brought before a grand jury in July 2017, but no charges were filed against Conley.

The allegations came to light shortly before the 2017 NFL draft, and the former Ohio State defensive back ended up getting selected No. 24 overall in the first round by Oakland.

After the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine and before the rape allegation became public, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected Conley as the No. 18 overall selection in the draft.

Per TMZ Sports, Conley said in the lawsuit that he turned down his accuser's sexual advances, which allegedly led to her making a false rape allegation due to embarrassment.

Conley appeared in just two games last season due to a shin injury, making seven tackles and registering one pass defended.

He is in the midst of a four-year, $10.4 million rookie contract with the Raiders, according to Spotrac.

Conley is seeking unspecified damages from his accuser, but TMZ Sports categorized them as a "fortune."