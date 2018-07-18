Transfer Stock Watch for 2018 World Cup's Best and Worst Performers

0 of 10

The FIFA World Cup is the ultimate football stage, a chance to strut your stuff in front of millions of people scattered across the globe. It's a competition that puts the world in a trance; as a player, there is no better opportunity to introduce your talents to those who love the game.

But as impressive as some players were, undoubtedly winning new fans, newfound appreciation and levels of respect, some did the opposite. Several come out the other side of this tournament with their reputations damaged.

Here, B/R takes a post-World Cup stock check, singling out five players who have greatly enhanced their chances of a big summer transfer thanks to their performances in Russia, and five who might well have left themselves in a bigger hole than when they started.