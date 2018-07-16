The World Cup Stars Now Heading for Major Transfers This Summer

1 of 9

MLADEN ANTONOV/Getty Images

Hirving Lozano confirmed his potential as the tournament's breakout star with a goal against Germany that turned the head of just about every fan on the planet.

Now his agent, Mino Raiola, is busy working on a deal that would take the PSV Eindhoven winger to the next level.

At just 22, the Mexico international has been tipped for a while to follow former PSV director of football Marcel Brands to Everton. But such was his impact in Russia that a host of other clubs have now expressed interest, including Barcelona—as confirmed by his own father to ESPN (h/t Marca).

Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco are also potential landing spots, but most experts in his homeland seem convinced that a move to the Premier League would best suit him.

Alonso Cabral of Televisa Deportes told Bleacher Report: "He's perfect for the Premier League because he's very fast and doesn't get frightened by big defenders. Big defenders hit him and foul him—and he goes back and tries again. He doesn't back down. I see him as a little bit like Luis Suarez. He doesn't have the same goal threat but he is very persistent."

Alan Nunez of Vavel Mexico told BR: "I think a move to the Premier League is more likely, but he has the level to grow up as a player in a bigger team. The speed at which he can conduct the ball and how many one-on-one opportunities he can capitalize on is tremendous.

"Because of his nature, counter-attacking teams right now would suit him more. But he definitely has the capacity to improve as a player on a positional game style."

Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham are now being linked as well as Barca—it might yet be possible he will make a sudden leap to an elite cub, just as Javier Hernandez once did.