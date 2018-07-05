Loris Karius Reportedly to Remain Liverpool No. 1 Amid Jan Oblak, Alisson Links

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Loris Karius is reportedly set to remain as Liverpool's No. 1 next season despite his two mistakes in the Reds' 3-1 UEFA Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in May.

According to the Mirror's David Maddock, Liverpool have eyed Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak and Roma's Alisson as potential replacements but neither is affordable for the Anfield outfit, and manager Jurgen Klopp is prepared to keep faith with Karius rather than panic buy.

Maddock added Barcelona back-up Jasper Cillessen, Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel, Werder Bremen's Jiri Pavlenka, Thomas Strakosha of Lazio and veteran Italian Gianluigi Buffon have all also been linked to Liverpool, but the club are adamant they have no interest.

Many would argue that Cillessen, Schmeichel and even an ageing Buffon could do a better job for Liverpool than Karius.

The 25-year-old German made two terrible errors against Real in Kiev, without which, Liverpool could have become European champions for a sixth time.

His confidence is likely to be low following his poor display in the Champions League final, but he should receive a boost if Klopp keeps faith in him.

Karius also showed in the second half of last season, right up until the Champions League final, that he is a more than competent goalkeeper.

Per Squawka, he boasted a fine save percentage in the Premier League:

There will be concerns among the Liverpool faithful that, despite having plenty of talent, his performance against Real could play on his mind in crucial games next season.

Opposition sides are sure to prey on his perceived weaknesses and take advantage of any vulnerabilities.

Klopp is building a side at Liverpool that could potentially break the club's near three-decade league title drought.

Already this summer midfielders Fabinho and Naby Keita have bolstered the squad, and a deal for Lyon's Nabil Fekir is still not quite dead, per the Liverpool Echo's Paul Gorst.

Sides that win the Premier League invariably have a rock solid goalkeeper, though. The likes of Peter Schmeichel, David Seaman, Petr Cech, Edwin van der Sar, Joe Hart, Kasper Schmeichel and, most recently, Ederson, all played key roles in their club's triumphs.

Karius does not look to be a goalkeeper of that calibre and, while Klopp may be keen to keep faith in him now, it cannot be long before Liverpool invest in a top-class stopper.