Tour de France Prize Money 2018: Purse Payouts, More for Triple-Crown Race

The 2018 Tour de France will pit the world's most capable cycling stars against each other in one of the most demanding events in the sport, and a huge prize purse will be the reward for successful participants.
The winner will rake in €500,000 (£443,000) and bonuses from a prize pot worth more than €2 million (£1.8 million) in total, per Michelle Arthurs-Brennan of Cycling Weekly.
Reigning champion Chris Froome has been cleared to take part and defend his crown after the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) dropped their probe into his high salbutamol levels at last year's Vuelta a Espana, per Press Association Sport (h/t Sky Sports News).
But Froome will be only one of the major forces to be reckoned with for this year's race, where he's looking to build on his victory at the Giro d'Italia back in May.
Read on as we profile the 2018 Tour de France and predict which riders we'll see challenging for the yellow jersey by the time they roll into Paris come July 29.
Favourite Froome Forces Win, Re-Energised Peter Sagan Takes Green Jersey
Team Sky sensation Froome not long ago looked as though he wouldn't be cleared in time to feature in the 2018 Tour, but in spite of the race organisers' best attempts to block him, the Briton is back.
It's a conversation that's divided opinion in regards to Froome's adverse analytical findings (AAF) of salbutamol last year, and one that sports scientist Ross Tucker told Off The Ball hasn't reached a satisfactory conclusion:
But the simple truth of the matter is that as long as the 33-year-old and winner of the last three successive Tours is allowed to ride, he'll be the deserved favourite and most likely march on to a fifth overall yellow jersey.
Team Sky powered their talisman to victory in the Giro and have unearthed a Colombian climbing prodigy in Egan Bernal, 21, who could come to thrive between Stages 10 to 17, where only one of the seven days is on flat:
Froome is likely to encounter hostility along the French roads due to his recent controversy and allegations against him, but it's nothing he hasn't dealt with before as he seeks a record-equalling fifth Tour title.
Elsewhere, Peter Sagan returns to the Tour fold after being controversially disqualified from the 2017 edition following a clash with Mark Cavendish, and the Slovak has even looked excited to fulfil media obligations:
The motivation Sagan will have gained from last year's unfortunate end to proceedings is likely to be spurring him on for a big challenge on the points classification in France, having won the green jersey five times in succession prior to 2017.
Now he'll have the opportunity to equal Erik Zabel's record of six points-classification wins at the Tour de France, and his coach, Patxi Vila, has downplayed the complexity of the task ahead, via Cycling Journos on The Road:
The 28-year-old has appeared calm and free of pressure in the buildup to the Tour, telling Cycling News his main aim is "just to have fun."
As long as that's the same spur that drove him to such imperious Tour form between 2011 and 2016, the sprint king should have another green jersey in hand by the time he rides the final Champs-Elysees stage.
