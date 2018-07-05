NBA Summer League 2018: Dates, Times, TV Schedule, Live Stream and More

NBA Summer League 2018: Dates, Times, TV Schedule, Live Stream and MoreJuly 5, 2018
Last year, we all waited for Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball to step on the court. It's a little different going into the 2018 Las Vegas Summer League schedule, which kicks off with 10 games Friday.
For the first time, all 30 teams will participate in summer league competition. Coaches and fans will have an initial look at rookies and players looking for spots on the main and G-league rosters.
The California Classic and Utah Jazz Summer League provided a slight glimpse of three players picked within the top five. Marvin Bagley III, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Trae Young saw action, but there's more to see in Las Vegas.
Check out the complete schedule with television and live-stream information for the upcoming games below. All times are listed in ET.
Friday, July 6
- Houston vs. Indiana at 3 p.m. on NBA TV
- Brooklyn vs. Orlando at 5 p.m. on NBA TV
- Milwaukee vs. Detroit at 7 p.m. on NBA TV
- Cleveland vs. Washington at 9 p.m. on NBA TV
- Denver vs. Minnesota at 11 p.m. on NBA TV
- Toronto vs. New Orleans at 3:30 p.m. on ESPNU
- Oklahoma City vs. Charlotte at 5:30 p.m. on ESPNU
- Boston vs. Philadelphia at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
- Dallas vs. Phoenix at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN
- LA Clippers vs. Golden State at 11:30 p.m. on ESPN
Saturday, July 7
- Portland vs. Utah at 3 p.m. on NBA TV
- Miami vs. New Orleans at 5 p.m. on NBA TV
- Oklahoma City vs. Brooklyn at 7 p.m. on NBA TV
- Detroit vs. Memphis at 9 p.m. on NBA TV
- Boston vs. Denver at 11 p.m. on NBA TV
- San Antonio vs. Indiana at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2
- New York vs. Atlanta at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN
- Phoenix vs. Sacramento at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
- Chicago vs. Cleveland at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2
- Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles Lakers at 11:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Sunday, July 8
- Minnesota vs. Toronto at 3 p.m. on NBA TV
- Charlotte vs. Miami at 5 p.m. on NBA TV
- Dallas vs. Milwaukee at 7 p.m. on NBA TV
- Utah vs. New York at 9 p.m. on NBA TV
- Sacramento vs. LA Clippers at 11 p.m. on NBA TV
- Washington vs. San Antonio at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2
- Portland vs. Atlanta at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2
- Golden State vs. Houston at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2
- Memphis vs. Orlando at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2
- Los Angeles Lakers vs. Chicago at 11:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Monday, July 9
- New Orleans vs. Detroit at 3 p.m. on ESPNU
- Indiana vs. Cleveland at 5 p.m. on ESPN2
- Charlotte vs. Boston at 7 p.m. on ESPN2
- Milwaukee vs. Denver at 9 p.m. on ESPNU
- Brooklyn vs. Minnesota at 11 p.m. on ESPNU
- Toronto vs. Oklahoma City at 3:30 p.m. on NBA TV
- Washington vs. Philadelphia at 5:30 p.m. on NBA TV
- Golden State vs. Dallas at 7:30 p.m. on NBA TV
- Orlando vs. Phoenix at 9:30 p.m. on NBA TV
- LA Clippers vs. Houston at 11:30 p.m. on NBA TV
Tuesday, July 10
- San Antonio vs. Portland at 4 p.m. on NBA TV
- Atlanta vs. Chicago at 6 p.m. on NBA TV
- Utah vs. Miami at 4:30 p.m. on ESPNU
- Sacramento vs. Memphis at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2
- Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Livestreams
ESPN Games: WatchESPN
NBATV Games: NBATV
What We Saw: Jaren Jackson Jr. Shine, Trae Young's Shooting Struggles
Jackson, the Memphis Grizzlies' No. 4 overall pick, took the spotlight as the shining star in the Utah Jazz Summer League. In his debut against the Atlanta Hawks, he dropped 29 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field. More impressively, the 6'11" big man drained eight triples, including one to close the first half:
NBA @NBA
🔥 THIS ROOK IS ON FIRE! 🔥 8 triples for the #4 overall pick @jarenjacksonjr! #NBASummer #NBARooks https://t.co/2Gk5HEwZjr
NBA @NBA
🚨 @jarenjacksonjr launches from DEEP to beat the buzzer! 🚨 #NBASummer #NBARooks https://t.co/KxC8RaJyrb
Jackson turned in the type of performance many expected Young to put together. However, the Oklahoma product struggled from the field in that game and the following contest against the San Antonio Spurs. He's gone 9-of-36 from the field between the two outings with some bright spots along the way:
NBA @NBA
Trae Young goes for 16 PTS, 3 AST in his @ATLHawks #NBASummer debut. https://t.co/KHZs2U2cHb
Before we crown Jackson a strong Rookie of the Year candidate and Young a flop, let's see how these top-five picks respond to early praise and criticism.
Who We Won't See: Michael Porter Jr.
One of the more intriguing lottery picks won't participate in summer league play. The Denver Nuggets have no intention of rushing Michael Porter Jr. on the court. He appeared in just three games as a freshman at Missouri due to a back injury that required surgery. He also pulled out of predraft workouts because of hip spasms, per Yahoo Sports reporter Shams Charania.
BSN Denver reporter Harrison Wind confirmed Porter would miss summer competition:
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets first Summer League practice is wrapping up. Denver’s top two draft picks - Michael Porter Jr and Jarred Vanderbilt - are here but not participating in Summer League. Porter is on a training table. Vanderbilt is still in a walking boot. https://t.co/GJOsNy9jDo
In an interview on FOX Sports' The Doug Gottlieb Show (h/t Nick Kosmider of The Athletic), Porter shared the team's short-term plan for him, which exercises patience in the 20-year-old's full-body recovery:
"They've just told me: 'Our primary concern is to get you all the way healthy. When that happens, you're going to be a great player, but we don't want to skip steps and don't want to put you out there when you're not 100 percent."
Despite its talented roster, Denver came up short in a playoff race for the eighth spot in the past two seasons. Porter's contributions would become an added bonus, but the team will need an extra boost with the Lakers expected to climb the standings after landing LeBron James in free agency, which Klutch Sports Group confirmed.
Who We Could See: Luka Doncic
Real Madrid took a successful road to an ACB League Championship in the Euroleague, which extended Luka Doncic's season before going into the 2018 draft. To avoid early fatigue, the Dallas Mavericks may opt to limit or keep him out of summer league competition completely, per Fort Worth Star-Telegram reporter Dwain Price:
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka Doncic didn't practice today again for the @dallasmavs. #Mavs summer league coach Jamahl Mosley said Doncic remains in "to be determined" status.
Nonetheless, if Doncic has his way, he'd appear in one game, per Price:
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka Doncic said he may play one game in the summer league in Las Vegas. "It's (the Mavs') decision," Doncic said. "They said I need some rest. It's not my decision, so they'll make the decision." @dallasmavs #Mavs
At one point, many wondered if Doncic would go to the Phoenix Suns at No. 1 overall, which speaks to the respect in his skill level. As a baller overseas, there's still some mystery surrounding the 6'8" playmaker among casual NBA fans.
There's some buzz around the Mavericks as an improved team with Doncic, Dennis Smith Jr. going into his sophomore season and center DeAndre Jordan agreeing to a one-year deal, per New York Times reporter Marc Stein. How will the coaching staff utilize the versatile rookie? We may have to wait for that answer. Dallas is scheduled to tip off against Phoenix at 9:30 p.m. ET Friday.
Report: Lonzo Leaked Injury News to Prevent Trade