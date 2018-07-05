NBA Summer League 2018: Dates, Times, TV Schedule, Live Stream and More

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Last year, we all waited for Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball to step on the court. It's a little different going into the 2018 Las Vegas Summer League schedule, which kicks off with 10 games Friday.

For the first time, all 30 teams will participate in summer league competition. Coaches and fans will have an initial look at rookies and players looking for spots on the main and G-league rosters.

The California Classic and Utah Jazz Summer League provided a slight glimpse of three players picked within the top five. Marvin Bagley III, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Trae Young saw action, but there's more to see in Las Vegas.

Check out the complete schedule with television and live-stream information for the upcoming games below. All times are listed in ET.

Friday, July 6

Houston vs. Indiana at 3 p.m. on NBA TV

Brooklyn vs. Orlando at 5 p.m. on NBA TV

Milwaukee vs. Detroit at 7 p.m. on NBA TV

Cleveland vs. Washington at 9 p.m. on NBA TV

Denver vs. Minnesota at 11 p.m. on NBA TV

Toronto vs. New Orleans at 3:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Oklahoma City vs. Charlotte at 5:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Boston vs. Philadelphia at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Dallas vs. Phoenix at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

LA Clippers vs. Golden State at 11:30 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday, July 7

Portland vs. Utah at 3 p.m. on NBA TV

Miami vs. New Orleans at 5 p.m. on NBA TV

Oklahoma City vs. Brooklyn at 7 p.m. on NBA TV

Detroit vs. Memphis at 9 p.m. on NBA TV

Boston vs. Denver at 11 p.m. on NBA TV

San Antonio vs. Indiana at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2

New York vs. Atlanta at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN

Phoenix vs. Sacramento at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Chicago vs. Cleveland at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles Lakers at 11:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Sunday, July 8

Minnesota vs. Toronto at 3 p.m. on NBA TV

Charlotte vs. Miami at 5 p.m. on NBA TV

Dallas vs. Milwaukee at 7 p.m. on NBA TV

Utah vs. New York at 9 p.m. on NBA TV

Sacramento vs. LA Clippers at 11 p.m. on NBA TV

Washington vs. San Antonio at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Portland vs. Atlanta at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Golden State vs. Houston at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Memphis vs. Orlando at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Chicago at 11:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Monday, July 9

New Orleans vs. Detroit at 3 p.m. on ESPNU

Indiana vs. Cleveland at 5 p.m. on ESPN2

Charlotte vs. Boston at 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Milwaukee vs. Denver at 9 p.m. on ESPNU

Brooklyn vs. Minnesota at 11 p.m. on ESPNU

Toronto vs. Oklahoma City at 3:30 p.m. on NBA TV

Washington vs. Philadelphia at 5:30 p.m. on NBA TV

Golden State vs. Dallas at 7:30 p.m. on NBA TV

Orlando vs. Phoenix at 9:30 p.m. on NBA TV

LA Clippers vs. Houston at 11:30 p.m. on NBA TV

Tuesday, July 10

San Antonio vs. Portland at 4 p.m. on NBA TV

Atlanta vs. Chicago at 6 p.m. on NBA TV

Utah vs. Miami at 4:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Sacramento vs. Memphis at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Livestreams

ESPN Games: WatchESPN

NBATV Games: NBATV

What We Saw: Jaren Jackson Jr. Shine, Trae Young's Shooting Struggles

Jackson, the Memphis Grizzlies' No. 4 overall pick, took the spotlight as the shining star in the Utah Jazz Summer League. In his debut against the Atlanta Hawks, he dropped 29 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field. More impressively, the 6'11" big man drained eight triples, including one to close the first half:

Jackson turned in the type of performance many expected Young to put together. However, the Oklahoma product struggled from the field in that game and the following contest against the San Antonio Spurs. He's gone 9-of-36 from the field between the two outings with some bright spots along the way:

Before we crown Jackson a strong Rookie of the Year candidate and Young a flop, let's see how these top-five picks respond to early praise and criticism.

Who We Won't See: Michael Porter Jr.

One of the more intriguing lottery picks won't participate in summer league play. The Denver Nuggets have no intention of rushing Michael Porter Jr. on the court. He appeared in just three games as a freshman at Missouri due to a back injury that required surgery. He also pulled out of predraft workouts because of hip spasms, per Yahoo Sports reporter Shams Charania.

BSN Denver reporter Harrison Wind confirmed Porter would miss summer competition:

In an interview on FOX Sports' The Doug Gottlieb Show (h/t Nick Kosmider of The Athletic), Porter shared the team's short-term plan for him, which exercises patience in the 20-year-old's full-body recovery:

"They've just told me: 'Our primary concern is to get you all the way healthy. When that happens, you're going to be a great player, but we don't want to skip steps and don't want to put you out there when you're not 100 percent."

Despite its talented roster, Denver came up short in a playoff race for the eighth spot in the past two seasons. Porter's contributions would become an added bonus, but the team will need an extra boost with the Lakers expected to climb the standings after landing LeBron James in free agency, which Klutch Sports Group confirmed.

Who We Could See: Luka Doncic

Real Madrid took a successful road to an ACB League Championship in the Euroleague, which extended Luka Doncic's season before going into the 2018 draft. To avoid early fatigue, the Dallas Mavericks may opt to limit or keep him out of summer league competition completely, per Fort Worth Star-Telegram reporter Dwain Price:

Nonetheless, if Doncic has his way, he'd appear in one game, per Price:

At one point, many wondered if Doncic would go to the Phoenix Suns at No. 1 overall, which speaks to the respect in his skill level. As a baller overseas, there's still some mystery surrounding the 6'8" playmaker among casual NBA fans.

There's some buzz around the Mavericks as an improved team with Doncic, Dennis Smith Jr. going into his sophomore season and center DeAndre Jordan agreeing to a one-year deal, per New York Times reporter Marc Stein. How will the coaching staff utilize the versatile rookie? We may have to wait for that answer. Dallas is scheduled to tip off against Phoenix at 9:30 p.m. ET Friday.