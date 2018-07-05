Big3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for July 6 Broadcast

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors' Oracle Arena will be the site of Week 3's Big3 action.

Looking back at Week 2, Tri-State had the largest margin of victory, topping the winless Ball Hogs 51-34.

Remember, one of the main rules of Big3 basketball is that the first team to reach 50 and be ahead by two wins the contest.

Through the first two games and in his first season, former NBA great Baron Davis leads the way in points with 44.

This week, we have a battle between two winless teams and two undefeated teams.

After this week, we're going to have just one undefeated team, but we have the potential to still have two winless teams, as Trilogy—who also hasn't won—will look to rebound to their championship-winning ways against the Davis-led 3's Company.

Read on for details of how to watch the action, the team rosters and a preview for Week 3.

Big3 Week 3 Schedule

Date: Friday, July 6

Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: Opening game on Facebook Watch, final three on Fox Sports Go and FoxSports.com

Game Schedule

3's Company vs. Trilogy

Ball Hogs vs. Ghost Ballers

Tri-State vs. Power

3 Headed Monsters vs. Killer 3s

Team Rosters

3 Headed Monsters

Head Coach: Gary Payton

Rashard Lewis

Reggie Evans

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf

Kwame Brown

Salim Stoudamire

Qyntel Woods

3's Company

Head Coach: Michael Cooper

Dermarr Johnson

Baron Davis

Drew Gooden

Andre Emmett

Jason Maxiell

Derrick Byars

Ball Hogs

Head Coach: Rick Barry

Brian Scalabrine

Josh Childress

DeShawn Stevenson

Andre Owens

Corsley Edwards

Jermaine Taylor

Ghost Ballers

Head Coach: George Gervin

Mike Bibby

Ricky Davis

Carlos Boozer

Marcus Banks

Lee Nailon

Mario West

Killer 3s

Head Coach: Charles Oakley

Chauncey Billups

Metta World Peace

Stephen Jackson

Alan Anderson

Ryan Hollins

Mike James

Power

Head Coach: Nancy Lieberman

Corey Maggette

Cuttino Mobley

Glen Davis

Ryan Gomes

Quentin Richardson

Chris Andersen

Tri-State

Head Coach: Julius Erving

Jermaine O'Neal

Amar'e Stoudemire

Nate Robinson

David Hawkins

Bonzi Wells

Robert Hite

Trilogy

Head Coach: Rick Mahorn

Kenyon Martin

Al Harrington

Rashad McCants

James White

Dion Glover

Dahntay Jones

Al Thornton

Trilogy in Search of First Win

In the Big3's inaugural season last year, Trilogy went home with the championship going undefeated.

However, this year has been a different story. The defending champs are 0-2 and will take on a 1-1 3's Company team.

Trilogy could be in trouble, though.

According to Craig Ellenport of Big3.com, Trilogy will be without Rashad McCants this week due to injury, and Al Thornton will replace him.

As Ellenport pointed out, this could be a bit of a revenge game for Thornton, who played for 3's Company last season.

Trilogy will have to try to stop the leagues leading scoring in Baron Davis, who is averaging 22 points per game through the first two weeks. He also leads the league in the Big3's illustrious four-pointers with two.

Without McCants, 3's Company just looks like a roster that is set to roll over Trilogy. They will need Al Harrington and Thornton to really step it up and use their height to their advantage in stopping Davis.

Two Winless Teams Clash

Throughout the Big3 league, there are three teams that are winless: Trilogy, Ghost Ballers and Ball Hogs. The latter two teams will be facing off this week.

On paper, Ghost Ballers should be a better team than their 0-2 record. They feature two of the league's top scorers in Carlos Boozer and Ricky Davis.

With that said, and although they are 0-2, they've lost both of their games by just a combined eight points, whereas Ball Hogs have lost by 20 and 17 in respective weeks.

Ball Hogs have some names on their squad such as Brian Scalabrine, Deshawn Stevenson, Josh Childress and even head coach Ricky Barry, but I'll take a starting three of Boozer, Davis and Mike Bibby over those three any day.

While they may have the same record, it's safe to say Ball Hogs are the worse squad here and Ghost Ballers will finally get their first win and hope to build on some momentum and close out ball games.

The battle between Bibby and Stevenson could be a fun one, too.

Ball Hogs are going 0-3.

All statistics courtesy of Big3.com.