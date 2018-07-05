Best Stipulations for Every Announced Match at WWE Extreme Rules 2018

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

The Extreme Rules pay-per-view was originally launched in 2009 when WWE was trying to revive the ECW brand under its own umbrella, and it has remained a yearly staple despite ECW being dead and buried.

The whole point of this PPV is to give most or all of the matches special stipulations, even if they aren't always as extreme as the show's title suggests.

This year's event already has eight matches booked with the possibility of more being added in the final week before the show. Here is a quick rundown of the card as it stands, according to WWE.com:

Bobby Lashley vs. Roman Reigns

vs. Roman Reigns Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (U.S. Championship)

(U.S. Championship) Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax (Extreme Rules, Raw Women's Championship)

(Extreme Rules, Raw Women's Championship) Carmella vs. Asuka ( SmackDown Women's Championship)

( Women's Championship) The Deleters of Worlds vs. The B-Team (Raw Tag Team Championships)

of Worlds vs. The B-Team (Raw Tag Team Championships) The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Team Hell No ( SmackDown Tag Team Championships)

Tag Team Championships) Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins ( Ironman , Intercontinental Championship)

vs. Seth Rollins ( , Intercontinental Championship) AJ Styles vs. Rusev ( WWE Championship)

As of this writing, only two bouts have special stipulations, but you can be sure WWE will change that in the coming week.

This article will look at each match and pick the best match-type for the Superstars involved.