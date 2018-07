Best Stipulations for Every Announced Match at WWE Extreme Rules 2018

1 of 8

Bliss and Jax will be going to battle in an Extreme Rules match for the Raw women's title, and while the stipulation is perfect, WWE went about booking it the wrong way.

WWE had Jax come out during one of Bliss' promos and announce the kind of match they would be having as if it plays to her strengths when the exact opposite should have happened.

Instead of having Jax, the bigger and stronger of the two, act like she had the advantage, Bliss should have been the one to pick the stipulation as a way of evening the playing field.

Despite being the clear villain in this scenario, The Goddess is the obvious underdog. The Extreme Rules stipulation would even the odds by allowing her to use anything she wants as a weapon.

Not only would it have made more sense this way, but it would have potentially gotten Jax some babyface sympathy instead of the confused reaction the WWE Universe has had to her character since seemingly turning heel during her feud with Ronda Rousey only to go right back to playing the victim against Bliss.