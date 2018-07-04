WWE SmackDown Results: Jeff Hardy Retains and Top Takeaways

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The July 3 episode of SmackDown Live continued the brand's build to the 2018 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view while spotlighting several of its highest-profile competitors.

Jeff Hardy delivered another phenomenal performance as he defended his United States Championship against The Miz, Rusev sent a message loudly and clearly to WWE champion AJ Styles, Becky Lynch continued her winning ways, and Sanity made enemies of one of the company's most decorated trios.

Those four occurrences spawned the night's biggest takeaways, too.

With SmackDown finally building some momentum for itself, relive Tuesday's USA Network broadcast and find out what fans should be talking about in its wake.