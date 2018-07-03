WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 3

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

The cruiserweight division went through a lot of growing pains during its first year, but 205 Live has been getting steadily better thanks to a change in direction a few months ago.

Superstars like Mustafa Ali and Buddy Murphy have emerged as major stars and leaders in the division alongside names like Cedric Alexander and Drew Gulak.

Lio Rush made his presence felt last week with an impressive, albeit short, debut match against a local jobber, so it will be interesting to see if WWE puts him right into a feud or gives him time to establish himself with the WWE Universe.

This week's show was headlined by Ali vs. Murphy in a No Disqualification match because of Hideo Itami interrupting their last bout by attacking both men.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.