Thon Maker Apologizes for Role in Massive Brawl in Australia vs. Philippines

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks center Thon Maker issued an apology after he was involved in a massive brawl between Australia and the Philippines during Monday's FIBA World Cup qualifying action.

"I am deeply disappointed in the actions displayed during yesterday's game against the Philippines," Maker wrote on Instagram. "Being from a war-torn country, basketball for me has always been a means to bring people together. I feel a great responsibility as an NBA player to carry myself in a way that promotes peace and unity."

Maker, a center for the Australian national team, came flying into the brawl and was ejected for his actions:

"My hope is that this experience provides a springboard for discussion regarding the security surrounding these games," Maker added. "I take responsibility for my actions knowing that they were the result of MY DESIRE to protect my teammates and myself. It is a tremendous honor to represent Australia, the Milwaukee Bucks and the NBA, and my goal is to reflect that in my conduct and play."

According to the Sydney Morning Herald's Phil Lutton, Simone Fox Koob and Roy Ward, FIBA is expected to hand down sanctions to members of both teams.

"We are extremely supportive of our players, coaches and management. It was out of character for our players to act in the way they did, but we are very proud of the way our group showed restraint during and in the aftermath of the incident," Australia Basketball chairman Ned Coten said.

"It was extremely difficult in the situation we are in. FIBA are undergoing a process and we are supportive of that and we accept their will be sanctions forthcoming."