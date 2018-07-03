DeAndre Jordan Hires Dessert Truck to Serve Clippers After Joining Mavericks

Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

DeAndre Jordan sent a final parting gift to the Los Angeles Clippers after leaving the franchise as a free agent.

Per Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, Jordan sent a dessert truck to the Clippers' practice facility and offices Tuesday.

The All-Star center agreed to a one-year deal worth $24.1 million with the Dallas Mavericks when free agency began Sunday.

The Clippers are the only organization Jordan has known during his NBA career. He emerged as a second-round pick in 2008 to become a two-time All-Defensive first-team player and part of the 2016 All-NBA first team.