Rusev Pulled from Match vs. Undertaker at WWE Greatest Royal Rumble for Laughing

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

Rusev's immediate reaction to being booked against The Undertaker nearly cost him his spot on the Greatest Royal Rumble card in April.

During an episode of WWE Network's Ride Along, Rusev said he laughed when WWE Chairman Vince McMahon told him he'd be wrestling The Undertaker in a casket match.

"Remember when Vince told me I was gonna face The Undertaker and I laughed at him? What did I get for it? I got pulled out," Rusev told Aiden English and wife Lana, per Wrestling Inc's Aaron Varble.

Rusev also made light of his long odds against The Undertaker on Twitter.

WWE briefly replaced Rusev with Chris Jericho for the match before reverting back to the original matchup. On Ride Along, The Bulgarian Brute seemed to indicate Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman intervened to lobby WWE on his behalf.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer reported the switch between Rusev and Jericho was part of a storyline and not reflecting real-life events.

Jericho was ultimately part of the 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble match, while Rusev lost the casket match to The Undertaker.

If Rusev was in McMahon's dog house for any period of time in the wake of the Greatest Royal Rumble, then he appears to be out of it. The former United States champion will meet AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at Extreme Rules on July 15.