Report: Kawhi Leonard More Open to Clippers After LeBron James Joins Lakers

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 3, 2018

FILE - This May 9, 2017 file photo shows San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) walking on the court during the second half of Game 5 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Houston Rockets in San Antonio. The NBA will announce the winner of the MVP and the other individual honors during the first NBA Awards show in New York. Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook, Houston’s James Harden and San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard are the finalists for MVP of the 2016-17 season. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

One might expect LeBron James' imminent move to the Los Angeles Lakers would give Kawhi Leonard even more reason to push for a trade to the Lakers, but the opposite may prove true.

During an appearance on Fox Sports Radio's The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania reported Leonard may not be "jumping for joy" after James' decision. Charania added the San Antonio Spurs star could become more receptive to a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers (h/t The Sports Daily's Farbod Esnaashari).

Klutch Sports Group announced Sunday that James will sign a four-year, $154 million deal with the Lakers.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: 76ers Trade for Wilson Chandler

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: 76ers Trade for Wilson Chandler

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Tyreke Signs $12M Deal with Pacers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Tyreke Signs $12M Deal with Pacers

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Butler 'Fed Up' with KAT, 'Nonchalant' Teammates

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Butler 'Fed Up' with KAT, 'Nonchalant' Teammates

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Will LeBron Win Titles in L.A.?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Will LeBron Win Titles in L.A.?

    Tom Haberstroh
    via Bleacher Report