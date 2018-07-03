Report: Kawhi Leonard More Open to Clippers After LeBron James Joins Lakers

Eric Gay/Associated Press

One might expect LeBron James' imminent move to the Los Angeles Lakers would give Kawhi Leonard even more reason to push for a trade to the Lakers, but the opposite may prove true.

During an appearance on Fox Sports Radio's The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania reported Leonard may not be "jumping for joy" after James' decision. Charania added the San Antonio Spurs star could become more receptive to a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers (h/t The Sports Daily's Farbod Esnaashari).

Klutch Sports Group announced Sunday that James will sign a four-year, $154 million deal with the Lakers.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.