US Customs Seizes 108 Fake Super Bowl Rings Being Shipped from Hong Kong

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

United States Customs and Border Protection agents seized 108 counterfeit Super Bowl rings that were shipped to Philadelphia from Hong Kong in June.

According to Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper, agents were suspicious of the poorly crafted jewelry, some of which was made to look like the rings given to members of the Philadelphia Eagles following their Super Bowl LII win over the New England Patriots in February.

The NFL confirmed to U.S. Customs that the rings were fake.

Following the seizure of the counterfeit rings, Baltimore CBP Director of Field Operations Casey Durst released the following statement, per Alper:

"Customs and Border Protection officers are like offensive linemen in that both are on the frontline and work hard to protect something important. CBP officers intercept counterfeit products at our nation's Ports of Entry before they could harm U.S. consumers or businesses. We will remain vigilant and we will continue to advance our detection capabilities in order to secure our homeland and keep our communities safe and our economy prosperous."

The intercepted shipment reportedly would have been worth more than $1 million if the rings were real.

Following production of the Eagles' real rings, the team announced that they are made of 10-karat white gold with 219 diamonds and 17 sapphires.

Other features include the 41-33 score of Super Bowl LII on the side of the ring, as well as the underdog mask that served as a rallying cry for the Eagles throughout their run on the inside of the band.

In addition to the real rings, replica rings—which have since sold out—were available for fans to buy at $11,127 apiece.