Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Bid from Juventus Reportedly Accepted by Real Madrid

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

The Spanish press continues to link Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo with Juventus, with the latest reports saying Los Blancos will accept a €100 million offer from the Italian champions.

Josip Pedrerol, the director of gossip program Jugones (h/t AS), said Real are willing to sell their ace striker, and the Bianconeri are ready to match his current wages.

Pedrerol even went so far as to suggest Ronaldo knew Juventus are interested in his services before the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League final win over Liverpool, after which he suggested he could be on the move.

VASILY MAXIMOV/Getty Images

Italian pundits are far less convinced the Portugal international will join Juventus, and former club director Luciano Moggi dismissed the speculation completely in an interview with Sportitalia (h/t Goal's Chris Burton):

"It makes me laugh.

"Juve's problem is not Ronaldo, it's putting together the defence and the midfield.

"For me they would be wrong to get Cristiano with a €30 million salary.

"Everyone should remember that I had a deal to buy him as a kid, Ronaldo, but [Marcelo] Salas said no, so it didn’t happen."

Juventus have a reputation for chasing value in the transfer market, and spending €100 million or more on a 33-year-old would certainly be out of character for a club that works on a smaller budget than other European giants. Jugones suggested the club would match his current salaries, but not one member of the Old Lady earns eight-figure wages.



The Italians are desperate for European glory, however, and their desire for Champions League success could see them break with their traditional approach. A move for Ronaldo seems highly unlikely but not impossible.