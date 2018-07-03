Alex Ovechkin Bringing Stanley Cup to 2018 World Cup for Exhibit

Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press

Washington Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin is bringing the Stanley Cup to the World Cup.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), Ovie will accompany Lord Stanley's Cup to Moscow on Saturday for a fan fest prior to Russia's quarterfinal match against Croatia.

In an Instagram post, Ovechkin wrote, "Dear friends, I'll be happy to see everyone who wants to take a photo with the Stanley Cup."

The 32-year-old veteran has already made the most of his time with the Cup.

As seen in the following photo courtesy of NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic, Ovechkin attended a Washington Nationals game and held the Cup in the air:

He even partook in the age-old tradition of drinking from the Cup, per Dimitri Filipovic of Sportsnet:

Ovechkin was arguably already the greatest Russian hockey player of all time before completing his incredible resume with a Stanley Cup win.

Now that he is a champion after years of playoff disappointment, he will have a golden opportunity to celebrate it with his countrymen and countrywomen at the World Cup.