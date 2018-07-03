Juventus Reportedly Cool Interest on Barcelona Target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Juventus are reportedly not prepared to meet Lazio's valuation of midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and are only open to signing him in a swap deal worth between €80 and 90 million (£71-80 million).



According to Tuttosport (h/t Calciomercato), Lazio value the Serbian at €100 million, but Juve have told the Rome club's president, Claudio Lotito, they will not meet such a high price tag.



Manchester United and Barcelona are also interested in Milinkovic-Savic, with the Spanish outfit prepared to offer Rafinha as well as cash in order to snap him up, the report added.

Per Corriere dello Sport (via Juventus analyst Arjun Pradeep), Real Madrid are also interested in Milinkovic-Savic, while the Old Lady have pulled out the running altogether:

The 23-year-old emerged as one of the stars of Serie A last term as he netted 12 goals and provided three assists in 35 appearances from central midfield.

Despite Serbia not making it past the group stage he also impressed in three appearances at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

If any further proof of his quality were needed, the fact that Juve, Barca, Real and United have all been linked with him shows the enormous potential in Milinkovic-Savic's game.

However, the Old Lady seem unprepared to play Lazio's game and have made it clear they will only pay so much.

United and Barca could be different, though. Both have shelled out in excess of €100 million for players in recent transfer windows—on the likes of Paul Pogba, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho—and have the financial clout to meet Lazio's asking price.

There is, though, still the possibility Milinkovic-Savic could stay put at Lazio. He has a contract with the club to 2022 and recently said he could remain with the Biancocelesti, per James Robson of the Manchester Evening News:



The deciding factors will include how much the likes of Barca and United are prepared to pay and whether Milinkovic-Savic wants to stay at the club.

It is likely he would have been more inclined to remain with Lazio if they were set to play UEFA Champions League football next term.

But they missed out on the fourth and final qualifying spot as they were forced into fifth in Serie A last term by a final-day defeat to Inter Milan.