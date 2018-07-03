Manchester United Reportedly Make Offer Worth €50M for Alessio Romagnoli

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly made a €50 million (£44.2 million) offer for Alessio Romagnoli, but AC Milan have turned it down.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport (h/t Calciomercato), the bid was comprised of a €45 million initial offer plus €5 million in add-ons, but the Rossoneri believe he is worth more than that.

However, it's said by Calciomercato that Milan would "seriously consider" a second, higher bid as "nobody is unsellable at the San Siro" this summer.

After embarking on a spending spree last year, which saw Milan splash out on the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Andre Silva and Hakan Calhanoglu among others, they fell foul of UEFA's financial fair play regulations and have been punished as a result, per Rob Harris of the Associated Press:

As such, they may be forced to make sales to prevent further sanction.

Romagnoli came through the ranks at Roma but was snapped up by the Rossoneri in 2015 after impressing in a season-long loan with Sampdoria, and he has since made over 100 appearances for Milan.

The 23-year-old ball-playing defender is dynamic for a centre-back and uses his pace and athleticism to great effect. He's also the epitome of cool on the ball and distributes it very well, per OptaPaolo:

Romagnoli has benefited from the arrival of Bonucci from Juventus last summer, and the pair have become a formidable duo at the back, per beIN Sports' Matteo Bonetti:

Despite their financial situation, it's little wonder Milan want as much as they can get for Romagnoli if they are to part with him, though.

He's a vital player at the San Siro, as evidenced by Milan's record with and without him on the pitch:

That they would concede more in his absence is to be expected, but they also score fewer when he's gone, perhaps because they miss his ability to bring the ball out and start attacks from the back.

He'd be a fine capture for United, who are too reliant on goalkeeper David De Gea to bail them out at the back, and in the coming years he may well improve even further as he enters his prime.

It's clear he won't come cheap, but if United are prepared to make a significant investment in their defence his summer he'd be an excellent choice.