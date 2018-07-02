Utah Summer League 2018: Monday Scores, Stats, Highlights and Reaction

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 3, 2018

SALT LAKE CITY - JULY 2: Jaren Jackson Jr. #13 of the Memphis Grizzlies speaks with the media after the game against the Altanta Hawks during the 2018 Summer League at the Vivint Smart Home Arena on July 2, 2018 in Salt Lake CIty, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The Utah Summer League began on Monday, with the Memphis Grizzlies facing the Atlanta Hawks and the San Antonio Spurs taking on the Utah Jazz.

Below, we'll break down the action and the top storyline from each game.

                 

Jaren Jackson Jr. Shines in Pro Debut While Trae Young Struggles

Jaren Jackson Jr. could hardly miss in his summer league debut, finishing with 29 points while going 8-of-13 from beyond the arc. Yes, Jackson—who projects as a center in his career—hit eight three-pointers in leading the Grizzlies to a 103-88 victory over the Hawks.

Twitter was hype after Jackson's startling debut:

Meanwhile, the man who lit up college basketball last season with his perimeter game, Trae Young, scored 16 points but shot an abysmal 4-of-20 from the field and 1-of-11 from three.

To his credit, however, Young still did some positive things on the court despite his poor showing:

Jackson came into the NBA renowned for his defense and his ability to hit perimeter shots, but it's hard to imagine even the most optimistic projections suggesting Jackson would drain eight threes in his first game against aspiring NBA talent.

The sky appears to be the limit for Jackson.

Young, meanwhile, had trouble at times creating separation as the Grizzlies defenders played him tight for much of the game. It was just one game, but Young will need to add some craftiness to his game to deal with the NBA's elite athletes.

His playmaking skills were as advertised, at least.

As for the other notable players in the contest, John Collins (nine points, six rebounds) and Omari Spellman (11 points, six rebounds) looked solid for the Hawks, while Jackson overshadowed a strong showing from Memphis' Kobi Simmons (21 points, three assists).

Related

    BREAKING: Boogie Joining Warriors 🚨

    NBA logo
    NBA

    BREAKING: Boogie Joining Warriors 🚨

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Boogie Recruited to Dubs by Draymond

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Boogie Recruited to Dubs by Draymond

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Examining the Lakers' Post-LeBron FA Moves

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Examining the Lakers' Post-LeBron FA Moves

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    The King's in LA — Grab the Merch

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The King's in LA — Grab the Merch

    Bleacherreportshop
    via Bleacherreportshop