Ruby Riott Suffers Knee Injury at WWE Live Event; Undergoing MRI

Ruby Riott suffered a knee injury during a live event this past weekend, WWE announced Monday.

Riott also underwent an MRI Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

She most recently teamed with Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan to defeat Bayley, Sasha Banks and Ember Moon on the June 25 edition of Raw, which was her last televised match.

A major knee injury would come at a bad time, as Riott and The Riott Squad have failed to truly establish themselves on the main roster. The trio made a big impression when they debuted on SmackDown Live last November, but their momentum quickly fizzled.

The WWE's Superstar Shake-up in April was a perfect time to break up The Riott Squad, but the team simply moved together to Raw instead.

As a result of Riott's injury, WWE could realize that Riott, Morgan and Logan would benefit from heading back to NXT. None of the three was able to truly establish herself with the developmental brand before getting called up.

Especially if The Riott Squad is without its leader, Morgan and Logan will have an even harder time building a profile in a stacked women's division on Raw.