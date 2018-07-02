Former NFL RB DeAngelo Williams Announces Return to Impact Wrestling

Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

Retired NFL running back DeAngelo Williams is returning to the squared circle, with TMZ Sports reporting Monday he's coming back to Impact Wrestling on July 12.

Impact Wrestling subsequently confirmed the move but didn't elaborate on the company's plans for Williams when he arrives.

Williams teamed with Moose to defeat Chris Adonis and Eli Drake at Slammiversary XV in July 2017. He far exceeded expectations, hitting a modified Codebreaker and a Samoan drop before landing a standing moonsault on Drake.

Williams ended the match by delivering a frog splash to Adonis. He didn't deliver the move perfectly after jumping a bit too far off the top rope. The 2009 Pro Bowler was lucky to avoid a major injury.

Williams told ESPN's Adam Schefter shortly thereafter his wrestling career was on hold for the time being, as his appearance at Slammiversary was a "one-shot deal" (h/t the Washington Post's Des Bieler).

Williams didn't explicitly announce his retirement from the NFL but thanked a fan on Twitter who referenced his exit from the league. With no more NFL commitments to worry about, the 35-year-old may feel more comfortable about stepping inside the ring again.