Bray Wyatt Sustains Multiple Injuries in Car Crash, Will Miss WWE Raw

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Bray Wyatt will not appear on Raw on Monday night after being involved in a car crash last Friday, WWE announced.

According to WWE's statement, Wyatt suffered "multiple injuries" in a head-on collision but was released from a hospital in Tampa, Florida, over the weekend.

"I'm gonna live through it because I can't die," Wyatt said in an interview with TMZ Sports.

Wyatt also said he's "moving around" since leaving the hospital.

WWE didn't provide a timetable for his return to the ring. He and Matt Hardy are set to defend the Raw Tag Team Championship against Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel at Extreme Rules on July 15 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The company could potentially shed more light on Wyatt's status on Raw. If his injuries are serious enough to jeopardize his availability for Extreme Rules, then WWE would likely waste little time either naming a new partner for Hardy or vacating the tag titles.