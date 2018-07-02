Nike Mag Shoe from Back to the Future Part II Sells for over $90K at Auction

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 2, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 10: A Nike logo is shown on a jumbo video screen during the second half of a semifinal round matchup in the Ivy League Men's Basketball Tournament at The Palestra on March 10, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Penn defeated Yale 80-57. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)
Corey Perrine/Getty Images

One of the 1989 Nike Mag sneakers from Back to the Future Part II sold at auction for $92,100, according to Michael Conway of Sole Collector.

Two hundred twenty bids were made for the shoe, which was "one of extremely few that were made for the film."

Per Conway, "the brainchild of legendary Nike designer Tinker Hatfield and former Nike tech developer Tiffany Beers, the silhouette's steep price tag, innovative tech and exclusivity quickly cemented its place in sneakerhead fandom, establishing itself as one of the greatest grails ever."

The shoe itself is severely deteriorated, with a "detached outsole, cracked midsole and crumbling heel." But it is a crown jewel for kicks collectors and a Hollywood memento, making it quite the acquisition.

