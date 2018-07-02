Kevin Love Trade Rumors: Cavs Open to Moving PF After LeBron James' Exit

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Facing an uncertain future following the departure of LeBron James, the Cleveland Cavaliers could entertain the possibility of trading Kevin Love.

Per The Athletic's Jason Lloyd, multiple sources around the NBA have insisted the Cavs "are indeed open" to dealing their All-Star center.

This would represent a drastic change in approach for the Cavs heading into next season.

Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon reported on Saturday that the reigning Eastern Conference champions had no intention of dealing Love because they "would rather try to make the playoffs than immediately begin rebuilding without their iconic star."

With James committed to the Los Angeles Lakers, Love takes over the role of Cleveland's best player. He's owed $49.7 million over the next two years, per Spotrac.

Last season, Love posted the best shooting percentage (45.8) and three-point percentage (41.5) in four years with the Cavs.