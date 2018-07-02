World Cup 2018: Scores, Results, Highlights and Reaction from Monday

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/Getty Images

Brazil and Belgium are into the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup after both teams secured wins on Monday.

The Selecao ended Mexico's dreams with a 2-0 victory at the Samara Arena thanks to second-half goals from Neymar and Roberto Firmino. They will now play Belgium in the last eight after they came from 2-0 down to beat Japan 3-2 in a thriller.

Here's a look at Monday's results and the updated draw:

Brazil 2-0 Mexico

Belgium 3-2 Japan

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Neymar was the star man for Brazil on Monday as he grabbed a goal and an assist to send Mexico out of the tournament.

El Tri bow out of the competition at the last 16 stage for the seventh successive tournament:

Juan Carlos Osorio's men started the game well and enjoyed the majority of the possession in the first half until they started to tire. El Tri looked a threat down the flanks but struggled to carve out clear chances against a well-organised Brazil defence.

The Selecao stepped it up after the break and Neymar broke the deadlock on 51 minutes. The Paris Saint-Germain star began the move with a backheel to Willian and then raced into the box where he converted the Chelsea winger's cross.

Squawka Football highlighted his impressive record for his country:

Neymar also attracted scrutiny for his reaction to contact from Mexico's Miguel Layun. The defender appeared to tread on his ankle which prompted histrionics from the Brazilian.

Football writer Rupert Fryer offered his view:

It was an unnecessary reaction from Neymar which took the gloss off a fine performance. He made the game safe on 88 minutes when his cross was tapped home by Firmino to complete the win.

Brazil were one of the pre-tournament favourites and still look the team to beat in Russia as they face Belgium for a place in the semi-finals.

Belgium 3-2 Japan

JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

Roberto Martinez's side were expected to comfortably see off Japan but were given a shock as the Samurai Blue took a 2-0 lead after 52 minutes.

Some sloppy defending from Jan Vertonghen allowed Genki Haraguchi to latch onto Gaku Shibasaki's forward pass and he fired past goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois on 48 minutes.

Four minutes later Takashi Inui's fine strike from outside the box put Japan on the brink of pulling off a shock result and securing a place in the quarter-finals.

Martinez made changes to his team sending on Marouane Fellaini and Nacer Chadli, and Belgium pulled one back when Vertonghen's looping header went over goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima.

Former goalkeeper David Preece offered his view of the goal:

Fellaini levelled the match on 74 minutes as he headed home Eden Hazard's cross before Belgium broke Japanese hearts with a winner in the 94th minute of stoppage time

Kevin De Bruyne led a counter-attack and picked out Thomas Meunier out wide on the right. His cross into the box was dummied by Romelu Lukaku and found Chadli who tapped home.