Mohamed Salah Signs New 5-Year Contract at Liverpool

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJuly 2, 2018

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring the first goal during the Quarter Final Second Leg match between Manchester City and Liverpool at Etihad Stadium on April 10, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images,)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Liverpool confirmed on Monday that star forward Mohamed Salah has agreed a new five-year contract with the club.

The Reds posted the following on their Twitter account:

According to Paul Joyce of the Times, there is no release clause in Salah's new deal:

"I think this news can be seen for what it is; rewarding a person who performed and contributed greatly for the team and the club last season," said manager Jurgen Klopp, per the club's official website. "It demonstrates two things very clearly also—his belief in Liverpool and our belief in him."

The Egypt international enjoyed a breathtaking first season at Anfield, scoring 44 goals in 52 appearances and helping the team to the UEFA Champions League final.

      

