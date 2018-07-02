Report: Devin Booker, Suns to Discuss Possible Max-Deal Contract Extension

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker laughs with teammates on the bench after a score against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Tuesday, April 10, 2018. For the eighth season in a row, the Suns won’t make the playoffs. Booker, T.J. Warren and rookie Josh Jackson form the core of the young talent the Suns have accumulated. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver and general manager Ryan McDonough will meet with guard Devin Booker on Tuesday to present him a contract extension offer.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Booker is a "strong candidate" for a max deal.

Booker, 21, would make more than $150 million over the course of a five-year extension if the Suns choose to make him a designated player.

     

