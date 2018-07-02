Report: Devin Booker, Suns to Discuss Possible Max-Deal Contract Extension

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver and general manager Ryan McDonough will meet with guard Devin Booker on Tuesday to present him a contract extension offer.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Booker is a "strong candidate" for a max deal.

Booker, 21, would make more than $150 million over the course of a five-year extension if the Suns choose to make him a designated player.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.