Voice of Drake University Larry Cotlar Dies at Age 66 in Flash Flooding

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 1, 2018

LYNCHBURG, VA - NOVEMBER 17: The Drake Bulldogs logo on a pair of shorts during the quarterfinals of the Paradise Jam college basketball tournament against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at The Vines Center on November 17, 2017 in Lynchburg, Virginia. The Bulldogs won 77-74. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Larry Cotlar, lead commentator for Drake University sports teams, died on Saturday at the age of 66.

Per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), Des Moines police said Cotlar died in a flash flood when a rush of water swept him away after his van stalled on a street.

"We all had the utmost respect—not just for Larry's talent, but for the kind of quality person and colleague he was. Larry was loyal, passionate and tireless," Drake athletic director Brian Hardin said.

The Des Moines area received between three to eight inches of rain on Saturday night, leading to homes and businesses in the area to be evacuated.

Per Mark Emmert of the Des Moines Register, Cotlar spent 44 years working in radio, including 13 years as Drake basketball's play-by-play announcer after being hired in 2005.

