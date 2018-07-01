Seth Curry Rumors: Mavericks Interested in Re-Signing Guard

Glenn James/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks are interested in re-signing veteran guard Seth Curry, ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported Sunday.

Curry missed the entire 2017-18 season and underwent surgery for a stress fracture in his left leg in February. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, doctors cleared Curry for a return last month, and he has been training ahead of the 2018-19 season.

The Mavs made a big splash in free agency already, agreeing to terms on a one-year, $24.1 million deal with DeAndre Jordan, the New York Times' Marc Stein reported.

Because he missed all of this past year, it's easy to forget how good Curry was in 2016-17. He averaged 12.8 points and 2.7 assists and shot 42.5 percent from three-point range.

Especially after the Mavericks acquired Luka Doncic in a draft-night trade with the Atlanta Hawks, signing an experienced backup guard makes sense for the Mavericks.

The development of Doncic and Dennis Smith Jr. will be important for Dallas in 2018-19, but signing Jordan would indicate the team is looking to contend for a playoff spot. Entrusting Doncic and Smith to play 30-plus minutes a night probably isn't the best route to the postseason.

Curry is a solid shooter who can rotate between either guard position. That last skill would be particularly important for a young backcourt.