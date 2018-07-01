Cristiano Ronaldo Rumours: CR7's Agent, Juventus to Plan Strategy on Transfer

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Juventus are reportedly considering making a surprise move for Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

According to Tuttosport (h/t Alejandro Alcazar of Sport), Los Blancos are ready to sell their star man. Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, is said to be looking to find a buyer for the Portugal captain.

It's suggested the Italian champions are "dreaming of Cristiano" and may be shock suitors for the player because Mendes has strong links with Juventus' owners, the Agnelli family.

Here's a look at how the story was reported, per journalist Arjun Pradeep:

It's suggested Ronaldo has turned down the offer of a contract extension at Real Madrid as the club are unwilling to meet his annual salary demands of €30 million (£27 million).

Tuttosport state that while there is a release clause worth €1 billion in the forward's current terms at the Santiago Bernabeu, a bid of €100 million (£87 million) may be enough to tempt Madrid into a sale.

It's added that there is excitement about the prospect of seeing Ronaldo in Serie A and belief that his influence could be key to a Bianconeri side that have finished as runners-up in two of the last four UEFA Champions League finals.

JACK TAYLOR/Getty Images

Ronaldo certainly has experience in getting over the line in that competition, winning the prize five times in his illustrious career. One triumph was with Manchester United in 2008, whereas in the last five years, the 33-year-old has helped Los Blancos become kings of Europe on four occasions.

As we can see courtesy of FansBet, the Madrid No. 7's goalscoring record in the competition is unrivalled:

While it's a transfer that'd quicken pulses in Turin, it's tough to see a club as savvy as the Bianconeri in the transfer market paying the kind of money aforementioned, especially to sign a player who is 33.

Ronaldo may be durable, in impeccable condition and still a deciding factor at the highest level, but paying the type of transfer fee aforementioned for a footballer who is approaching the twilight of his career would still represent a gamble. They already have Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala on their books too.

If Madrid are to sell Ronaldo this summer, that's the main issue they'll face. While he may be one of the best players in the world still, the kind of money Los Blancos would want for their all-time top goalscorer will likely prove too much for plenty of possible admirers.