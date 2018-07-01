Underrated WWE Stars Who Deserve Push in 2nd Half of 2018

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

The WWE roster is as extensive as it has ever been, incorporating Superstars from all over the world and from all backgrounds of sports entertainment.

As such, it is a given that there will be men and women whose talents go underappreciated and underrated, leaving fans to insist that so-and-so deserves a push.

There are those performers, though, who are so effective at what they do that it is hard to argue they have earned a more prominent role on WWE television.

From NXT exports to a former universal champion whose role on Monday nights is not necessarily reflective of his star power, these are the competitors who have earned pushes in the second half of 2018.