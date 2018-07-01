Manchester United Transfer News: Bayern Want Anthony Martial in Latest Rumours

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

German champions Bayern Munich are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.

According to Paul Hetherington of the Daily Star Sunday, the Bundesliga side have "held discreet talks with the French forward's representatives" about a possible move. It's said Bayern are seeking to bolster their options in wide areas, with Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery in the twilight of their careers.

"Martial's future is unclear, and he is wanted by Tottenham [Hotspur]—who won't meet United's valuation—Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus," Hetherington reported. "Real Madrid have also been linked, but the latest interest is coming from the biggest club in the Bundesliga."

It's added that Martial is valued at around £70 million by the Red Devils and that he is keen on a move this summer after falling out of favour last term under manager Jose Mourinho.

Martial arrived at United in the summer of 2015 and enjoyed a tremendous debut season. However, he's struggled to kick on. His play has been inconsistent, and he seemingly doesn't have the total trust of his manager.

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Last season, the arrival of Alexis Sanchez—who is also at his best on the left flank—pushed Martial further down the pecking order, with Marcus Rashford also often vying for the same position.

According to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, Martial's struggles predate Sanchez's signing:

Martial started 18 of United's Premier League matches in 2017/18, coming off the bench on 12 further occasions. He was on the scoresheet nine times and laid on five assists.

While there were undoubted fluctuations in the 22-year-old's form, he was scarcely handed a run of games in a set position to show what he can do. As such, he often appeared out of sync with his team-mates, and when chances were presented to him, Martial was indecisive.

Even so, all the attributes are there for Martial to reach a high level in the game. And according to James Robson of the Manchester Evening News, there's not much intent on United's part to sell:

For Bayern, the forward's signing would make sense because they need to rejuvenate their options out wide. As good as both Robben and Ribery are, it's questionable whether they have it in their legs to play for another full season at the top level.

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

United fans will be disappointed if Martial does leave because the forward has shown so much promise at Old Trafford. If he were to go elsewhere and put everything together, it would be galling.

Yet from the France international's perspective, with two players seemingly ahead of him in his preferred position, his chance of regular game time appears to be slim. The opportunity to join any of the aforementioned big clubs would surely appeal to him.