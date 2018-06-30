NBA Rumors: Will Barton, Nuggets Could Agree to Contract When Free Agency Opens

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 30, 2018

Denver Nuggets' Will Barton plays against the Minnesota Timberwolvesin the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

Will Barton may not last long on the open market once free agency opens at 12:01 a.m. ET Sunday. 

According to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, there is "strong momentum" that Barton and the Denver Nuggets will "get a deal done quickly after the start of free agency."

Barton spent the last three-and-a-half seasons with the Nuggets after arriving in Denver as part of a February 2015 trade with the Portland Trail Blazers. 

Since then, he's served as one of the NBA's premier microwave scorers in a key role off the bench. 

Last season, Barton averaged a career-high 15.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists on 45.2 percent shooting from the field and 37.0 percent shooting from three. 

If Barton and the Nuggets strike a deal in short order, Wojnarowski reported the Indiana Pacers—who had been targeting him—could shift their search in the direction of Doug McDermott and Joe Harris. 

