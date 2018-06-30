Io Shirai Agrees to Contract to Become Newest WWE Superstar

Tim Daniels June 30, 2018

WWE announced the signing of Japanese wrestler Io Shirai to its NXT brand Saturday during a live event at the Ryogoku Sumo Hall in Tokyo.

Shirai, 28, previously competed Japan's World Wonder Ring Stardom, where she established herself as one of the world's most entertaining female wrestlers during two stints as the Wonder of Stardom champion.

The Darkside Itsujo was originally on track to sign with WWE last year, but a neck injury was discovered during her medical exam with the company, per Ian Carey of SEScoops.

Now healthy, she officially agreed to a deal to become part of NXT, the WWE's developmental brand based in Florida.

Shirai is set to join a group of female Superstars led by Shayna Baszler, Candice LeRae and Kairi Sane.

Her extensive experience in Japan, as well as her time wrestling in Mexico, could put her on an accelerated path toward the WWE main roster. She could eventually become a key part of the ongoing women's revolution alongside Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks, among others.

