World Cup 2018 Round of 16: Latest Bracket, Predictions and Sunday Odds

The 2018 FIFA World Cup continues on Sunday, with Spain, Russia, Croatia and Denmark all bidding for places in the quarter-finals of the competition in Russia.

The two winners of Sunday's games will meet in the last eight on Saturday at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi.

France and Uruguay were the first two teams into the quarter-finals after their respective victories over Argentina and Portugal on Saturday.

Here's a look at the bracket, predictions and odds ahead of Sunday's games.

Sunday's World Cup Match Odds

Spain (53-100), Draw (327-100), Russia (327-50)

Croatia (4-5), Draw (233-100), Denmark (239-50)



All odds according to OddsShark.

Last 16 Predictions

Sunday, July 1

Spain 2-1 Russia

Croatia 2-0 Denmark

Monday, July 2



Brazil 3-1 Mexico



Belgium 2-0 Japan





Tuesday, July 3



Sweden 1-0 Switzerland



Colombia 1-2 England

Spain vs. Russia

Hosts Russia will be hoping to continue their World Cup adventure but face a tough test on Sunday against Spain, who topped Group B.

ITV Football showed how dominant Spain have been in possession:

Fernando Hierro's side have plenty of attacking talent and will look to the creativity of Isco, Andres Iniesta and David Silva to break down Russia's defence.

They also have an in-form strike force; Diego Costa has scored three goals in three games, while Iago Aspas came off the bench to score a late equaliser against Morocco. The Celta Vigo striker has an excellent record at international level, as Marca highlighted:

However, Spain have looked vulnerable in defence and have conceded five goals in their first three matches. Goalkeeper David De Gea has come in for criticism after making a mistake against Portugal.

Hierro told Radio Nacional de Espana that De Gea will play against Russia and that he has not considered changing his goalkeeper despite his form (h/t Football Espana).

Central defenders Gerard Pique and Sergio Ramos have also looked indecisive, and there is an air of vulnerability about their back line.

Football journalist David Cartlidge offered his view:

Spain have the stronger squad of the two teams, but Russia have exceeded expectations with their performances, and playmaker Aleksandr Golovin has shone for the hosts.

Liam Twomey of ESPN FC has been impressed with the 22-year-old:

Russia will hope to exploit Spain's defensive frailties, but anything other than a victory for La Roja will be seen as a big shock.

Croatia vs. Demark

Croatia head into the last 16 after an impressive group-stage campaign that saw them beat Nigeria, Argentina and Iceland to top Group D.

The qualities of Real Madrid's Luka Modric and Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic in midfield have allowed Croatia to take control of games, and they also have dangerous attackers in Ante Rebic, Mario Mandzukic and Ivan Perisic.

Rakitic has said Modric is Croatia's greatest-ever player, as Goal shared:

Croatia should also have a fresh squad after manager Zlatko Dalic rested several of his first-team stars against Iceland.

Denmark's hopes lie with talisman Christian Eriksen, who showed his quality at the World Cup with a stunning goal against Australia.

Rakitic has warned his team to keen a close eye on the Tottenham Hotspur man, per Indy Football:

Croatia were one of the most impressive sides in the group stage and have quality throughout their team. Denmark are defensively sound but, other than Eriksen, have looked short in attack and will need to be far more adventurous if they are to progress.