WWE Raw Results: Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman Break Up and Top Takeaways

The big stars are returning as SummerSlam grows closer by the week. The July 30 edition of Monday Night Raw promised big clashes as the biggest matches for WWE's summer climax were already set.

Brock Lesnar made his inevitable return to WWE in surprising fashion as he sat backstage most of the night, refusing to work. However, a threat to Paul Heyman by general manager Kurt Angle pushed him into the ring, which caused serious tension between The Beast and his advocate.

Ronda Rousey also returned from her suspension to support Natalya and get her hands on Alexa Bliss, but Alicia Fox surprisingly got in the way. Foxy's appearance this week could be the catalyst that changes up the dynamic around Bliss before her huge title match.

Finn Balor lost this week to Baron Corbin and may have also lost his chance at a WWE title for a while. The Deleter of Worlds morphed further through failure. Seth Rollins continued to suffer for not having anyone by his side to combat Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

These are the biggest moments from Raw this week, showcasing what may be worth looking out for all the way to SummerSlam.