WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 3

Credit: WWE.com

The July 3 edition of WWE SmackDown was focused on the massive return of Team Hell No. After last week's surprise reappearance by Kane, it was inevitable that excitement would build for the two men to wrestle together for the first time in years.

However, with WWE Extreme Rules 2018 just 12 days away, there were many more stories to be told on SmackDown. After it was booked last week, Asuka was set to fight James Ellsworth in a battle of the sexes that only Ellsworth thought he could win.

Other events announced for this show included United States champion Jeff Hardy's Independence Day U.S. title open challenge, The New Day's pancake-eating celebration and AJ Styles vs. Aiden English just weeks before Styles would face Rusev for the WWE Championship.

This night had many massive moments and quality matches with everyone at the top of their game on the road to Extreme Rules.