WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 23

Credit: WWE.com

The summer in WWE is often a time for surprising storytelling with the company taking risks that would be impossible on the Road to WrestleMania. The climax of those stories is SummerSlam, which is rapidly approaching. The July 23 edition of Monday Night Raw promised explosive moments to set up SummerSlam.

The biggest news ahead of Raw was an historic announcement that Stephanie McMahon would make official. While no one quite knew what would come of this, most expected Stephanie's announcement would be the next step to establishing the women's evolution.

Last week also set up two big matches with major consequences. Roman Reigns would face Bobby Lashley for the right to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship. Meanwhile, Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt cashed in their rematch clause to attempt to reclaim the Raw Tag Team Championships.

With so much on the line and surprising moments in store, this was set to be a huge episode of WWE Raw that could change the brand significantly as the summer of WWE reaches its climax.