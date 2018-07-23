WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 23July 24, 2018
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 23
The summer in WWE is often a time for surprising storytelling with the company taking risks that would be impossible on the Road to WrestleMania. The climax of those stories is SummerSlam, which is rapidly approaching. The July 23 edition of Monday Night Raw promised explosive moments to set up SummerSlam.
The biggest news ahead of Raw was an historic announcement that Stephanie McMahon would make official. While no one quite knew what would come of this, most expected Stephanie's announcement would be the next step to establishing the women's evolution.
Last week also set up two big matches with major consequences. Roman Reigns would face Bobby Lashley for the right to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship. Meanwhile, Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt cashed in their rematch clause to attempt to reclaim the Raw Tag Team Championships.
With so much on the line and surprising moments in store, this was set to be a huge episode of WWE Raw that could change the brand significantly as the summer of WWE reaches its climax.
Stephanie McMahon Announces the First-Ever All-Women's Pay-Per-View
Vince McMahon opened the show with most of the WWE roster on the ramp as he invited Triple H and Stephanie McMahon to the ring. HHH made clear how proud he and the entire men's roster were of the women's accomplishments in the last few years.
Stephanie then made the official announcement that there would be an all-woman special event called Evolution on October 28.
Grade
B
Analysis
It is fantastic that WWE has finally announced an all-women pay-per-view. This has been a long time coming for the company that has had all-men events for decades. The quality of wrestling from the women has steadily improved in the past few years with a growing spotlight, and they should shine here.
This segment felt a bit self-aggrandizing, which is awkward when considering the only reason this evolution happened was because of how poorly WWE was treating female talent before. All these great female wrestlers deserve this spotlight, but it's 2018. WWE should have started this years ago.
Raw Tag Team Champions The B-Team vs. Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt
The B-Team made clear backstage that they were brothers who would fight until the end to stay champions. They did just that in an uneven contest against The Deleters of Worlds.
Matt hit a Twist of Fate on Curtis Axel only to have Bo Dallas throw Wyatt into Hardy to set up a crucifix pin by Axel for a surprise three count. Hardy and Wyatt did not take their loss well, assaulting the champions.
Result
B-Team def. Wyatt and Hardy by pinfall to retain the Raw Tag Team Championships
Grade
C
Analysis
This match was again short and simple despite being a clash between four veterans. It is looking more and more like the company is protecting someone in this rivalry from having to work too long, and it is most likely Hardy. This may be why Wyatt and Hardy's story has lost so much steam.
If the post-match attack was as serious as it was played up to be, it is likely that The Deleters of Worlds have officially turned heel, which is an odd choice on a tag team roster almost completely devoid of top faces even with Dallas and Axel slipping into the face role.
Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Local Competitors
After showing their peace of mind in an interview, Sasha Banks and Bayley came out together to make quick work of their opponents. Sasha locked in the Bank Statement while Bayley stopped the other woman from getting involved, leading to a quick tap out.
Result
Sasha and Bayley def. local competitors by submission
Grade
B-
Analysis
It seems the payoff of this whole story for Bayley and Banks has been a team-up, which is odd given they were already working as a team before the rivalry began. It is all circular, wasting the entire rivalry.
However, the two looked really good as a team, and this may be the first hint that WWE is going to bring in women's tag team championships, perhaps for Evolution in October. If Sasha and Bayley are the first women's tag team champions, that's a decent finish to this story.
Jinder Mahal Tries to Help Braun Strowman Deal with His Anger
Elias tried to have a concert, but Braun Strowman immediately interrupted The Drifter and headed to the ring. He congratulated the women before promising to take the Universal Championship regardless of who held it. Kevin Owens walked out, still bandaged up, angrily talking down Strowman.
Constable Baron Corbin then arrived to make clear he wanted The Monster Among Men to deal with his anger issues, bringing out Jinder Mahal to help. However, Strowman refused and hit Sunil Singh with a running powerslam.
Grade
B+
Analysis
This segment was fun with most everyone here in top form. Other than Strowman seemingly struggling with his usual "monster" voice, The Monster Among Men set the scene before KO came out firing in a surprisingly affecting angry rant.
Mahal's inclusion worked for now, but hopefully it won't lead to anything more between these two. Strowman vs. Mahal would likely not be a fun match to watch. Immediately, it seems Strowman and KO are not quite done, but that feud could quickly run thin.
Natalya vs. Mickie James
Natalya dominated Mickie James early on in this match with her power, carrying Mickie around the ring with ease. However, Bliss managed to distract the Queen of Harts, taking a discus lariat on the outside. This allowed Mickie to catch Natalya with a Mick Kick for the win.
Result
Mickie def. Natalya by pinfall
Grade
C
Analysis
This match was over before it started. Both of these women can put on quality performances in the ring with time, but they barely got to do anything here. Mickie picked up the win with the help of Bliss to show the power of the heel alliance, and that is all that was accomplished here.
Titus Worldwide Step Up to The Authors of Pain
Once again, Elias' announcement was ruined as The Authors of Pain stomped down to the ring. Titus Worldwide tried to talk Akam and Rezar into being better people. Titus O'Neil and Apollo Crews took offense to The Authors' comments and attacked the team, sending them reeling up the ramp.
Grade
C+
Analysis
This segment was strong, but it has come too late in this "rivalry". At this point, it is clear that Titus Worldwide is just around to make The Authors look better. If this segment happened before the two teams fought, this would have been a great building block for the short tag team feud.
Mojo Rawley vs. Tyler Breeze
Tyler Breeze requested a rematch against Mojo Rawley from last week, but Mojo quickly ran right through him. As Mojo took apart Breeze, Bobby Roode was interviewed backstage, unaffected by Mojo's comments about him in the past.
The former Hype Bro missed the running forearm in the corner twice but then caught Breeze for the sitout Alabama slam for the win.
Result
Mojo def. Breeze
Grade
C-
Analysis
Mojo's booking continues to miss the point. Fans are not going to care about this new heel who they have seen for months failing just because he is picking up repeated wins over the same few stars. He needs an actual rival.
He and Roode seem to be headed for a collision, but that feud is taking a while to get past back-and-forth taunting.
Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre; Balor & Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler & McIntyre
Finn Balor was the third act to interrupt Elias' special night. Balor struggled to keep Drew McIntyre down before finally taking him to a knee with a tilt-a-whirl DDT. Balor hit a Slingblade into a corner dropkick to set up the Coup De Grace. Dolph Ziggler though tripped him to cause a disqualification.
Seth Rollins ran out to make the save, and, as the heels retreated, Kurt Angle announced the contest would be restarted as a tag team match. The faces dominated the tag match with The Architect clearly driven to make the heels pay with his quickness.
Rollins planted McIntyre with a blockbuster then called for The Stomp with Ziggler interfering. After Rollins took out The Showoff, he ran into a McIntyre Alabama Slam. However, The Man refused to give up and took out both heels at once before connecting with The Stomp on Ziggler for the win.
It was announced later that Rollins would get one last match with Ziggler for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam.
Result
Balor def. McIntyre by disqualification; Balor and Rollins def. Ziggler and McIntyre by pinfall
Grade
A-
Analysis
This was a quality segment as a whole with the tag team match especially fun, but it felt like Balor vs. McIntyre was wasted here. That is a match that could be headlining WWE shows in the future, but it was rushed through this time around.
It is a bit disappointing Rollins and Ziggler are still feuding given their feud reached its supposed climax at Extreme Rules. It would take a major stipulation to make another clash between these two exciting after they already went 30 minutes twice in a single month.
Ember Moon vs. Liv Morgan
Ember Moon came out aggressive, angry over last week's loss. Liv Morgan managed to slow her down for a bit, but, with Sarah Logan banned from ringside, it was a forgone conclusion. Moon caught Morgan with The Eclipse to again emerge victorious.
Result
Moon def. Morgan by pinfall
Grade
C
Analysis
Moon is spinning her wheels right now against The Riott Squad. While her match with Logan last week was solid, her repeated clashes with Morgan have been bland at best. It is hard to say when The War Goddess will ever get her chance to truly shine.
Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley
Angle gave Elias his time to shine as he sang a short sample from his album before Lashley refused to wait any longer and ruined the moment. Reigns tried to end this match quick, going right after The Destroyer, but he took a release belly-to-belly suplex onto the floor for his haste.
Lashley's offense surprised Reigns, using a sequence of strong submission holds. As the action ramped up, Reigns hit two Superman Punches without taking the win. Lashley caught Reigns with a Spear for a nearfall. Reigns finally hit a third Superman Punch and Spear for the win.
Afterward, the two shook hands in respect.
Result
Reigns def. Lashley by pinfall to become the new No. 1 contender to the Universal Championship
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a fine main event match though lesser to their Extreme Rules clash. For some reason, the first half of the contest never got going, but the home stretch was strong especially for a TV clash. It was clear the two were mostly on the same level.
It is a shame that WWE is going back to Lesnar vs. Reigns so soon. This 2018 rivalry has been a narrowly focused waste of the Raw world title scene. The best anyone can hope for at this point is it ends at SummerSlam, and everyone can move on.