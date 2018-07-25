WWE SmackDown Results: Samoa Joe Finally Takes the Spotlight and Top Takeaways

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Answers were the currency of the July 24 edition of WWE SmackDown with huge announcements set to shape the direction of the brand heading toward SummerSlam. Before the night even started, fans knew much of what to expect during these action-packed two hours.

After Monday Night Raw set its world title match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, it was only right that SmackDown do the same. AJ Styles has been a strong WWE champion, but this week Paige announced perhaps his biggest challenge to date in Samoa Joe.

Randy Orton's attacks last week on Jeff Hardy left many questions as no one was quite sure why he went after Hardy. Luckily, Orton laid bare his soul to open the show with a promo that reminded many why he is one of WWE's elite stars when motivated.

Rusev continued to struggle to figure out who should be in his corner to reach the next level. As the women's division continues to gain more recognition, the SmackDown Women's Championship match for SummerSlam was also set after Becky Lynch defeated Carmella to earn her title shot.

The biggest surprise of the night though came right near the end as Sheamus and Cesaro made their return after months away to hype their match against The Usos next week and likely set up for a match against The Bludgeon Brothers.

These were the big moments on an important edition of SmackDown, setting up some major feuds that will define the rest of the summer in WWE.