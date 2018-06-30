Team Hell No and the 10 Best Odd Couples in WWE History

Team Hell No and the 10 Best Odd Couples in WWE HistoryJune 30, 2018
Pro wrestling has always been a fantastical world full of rich and colorful characters, but when you take two wacky personalities who happen to be polar opposites and put them together, things can get even wilder.
Tag team wrestling has been on somewhat of a roller-coaster ride in recent years when it comes to WWE. Sometimes we have too many brilliant teams to service, and other times the division feels like a barren wasteland.
A lot of teams are made up of two similar, or at least complementary, wrestlers. The Bar, The Revival, The Authors of Pain and countless others fall into this category.
Then you have the duos who are anything but conventional. Odd-couple pairings don't always work, but when they do, it's some of the best entertainment for your dollar.
This article will take a walk down memory lane and look at the 10 best unconventional pairings in WWE tag team history.
William Regal and Tajiri
What happens when you take an uptight Englishman and pair him with a fun-loving Japanese Superstar? The answer is pure comedy.
Regal has never been one to shy away from looking like a fool for the sake of entertaining a crowd. When you choose to be in a business like pro wrestling, you have to be able to laugh at yourself.
Their relationship began when Tajiri was hired to be Regal's storyline assistant in 2001, but when the villainous Brit turned on him to join The Alliance, The Japanese Buzzsaw became more serious.
They didn't find tag team success until reuniting in 2005 to defeat La Resistance for the Tag Team Championship.
This pair relied on comedy for most of the interactions, and they quickly endeared themselves to the WWE Universe through their antics.
Booker T and Goldust
Complete opposites can often end up being the best partners, and this was never more true than when it came to Booker T and Goldust.
Some fans may look at this period for both characters as a step down from their days of competing for singles titles, but comedy will never be out of place in the wrestling world.
Watching Booker and Goldie interact was a joy, and frankly, the "Booker T and Goldust at the Movies" segments could have been a huge hit had WWE kept it up for more than one episode.
Both guys still work for the company in different capacities, and with the prevalence of YouTube, everyone thinks they can be a movie reviewer now, so WWE could bring them back to review big blockbusters or just the movies with former WWE Superstars like Batista and The Rock.
The APA
You might not think The APA is an odd couple, but if you look at their gimmicks from before they were a tag team, they were different people.
JBL was a loud Texan and Ron Simmons was primarily associated with his time in The Nation of Domination, but someone in WWE saw potential in the pairing and put them together as The Acolytes.
The significant change to their characters while aligned with The Undertaker put them more in line with each other. When they broke off from The Ministry of Darkness, they began working as bodyguards under the name The Acolytes Protection Agency.
They were a successful tag team in the ring, but it was their comedy segments backstage playing poker with other WWE Superstars that fans remember the most, and for good reason.
WWE will bring them back every so often for a Raw anniversary show to revive their poker game so young fans get a sense of how funny they were and want to seek them out on the WWE Network.
Matt Hardy and MVP
Matt and Jeff Hardy are one of the greatest tag teams in pro wrestling history, but Matt won the tag titles back in 2007 with a man by the name of Montel Vontavious Porter.
They managed to win the belts together as enemies while still feuding over the United States Championship at the same time.
Their rivalry led to a series of challenge segments on SmackDown. This allowed both men to show off a different side of their personality while giving fans hope they may one day get along.
Their union was short-lived, however. MVP turned on Hardy as soon as they lost the belts to The Miz and John Morrison. They may not have been together long, but they left a mark on the division nonetheless.
Kane and Hurricane
Most people associate Kane with The Undertaker because of the way WWE has told their story over the years, but he has teamed up with many others throughout his career, too.
In total, Kane has held 12 different sets of tag titles with seven different partners, making him one of the most successful tag team wrestlers of all time.
Out of all the different partnerships he had, The Hurricane was far-and-away his strangest partner. One was a fake superhero, and the other was a fake demon, so they at least had the ridiculousness of their gimmicks in common.
They may have been paired up just because their names rhyme, but it ended up leading to some amazing television.
WWE doesn't have any videos of this tag team on YouTube, so check out the clip of The Hurricane defeating The Rock thanks to a distraction from Stone Cold.
Steve Austin and Dude Love
Like Kane, Mick Foley has won several tag titles with a variety of different opponents. Many will name The Rock as his greatest partner, but there is no denying how good he was when paired with Stone Cold Steve Austin.
This was during Foley's Dude Love phase, so you could imagine how annoying the beer-chugging Rattlesnake found him at the time.
The Dude Love character was something Foley created during his backyard wrestling days. He had already been Mankind and Cactus Jack by this point, so adding a third gimmick wasn't going to do him any harm.
Their reign as champions was only 55 days, and their team was dissolved when Austin suffered a legitimate neck injury, but we will always have that glorious moment when Dude Love first appeared to help Austin win the titles from Owen Hart and The British Bulldog.
Two Dudes with Attitudes
Everyone knows Shawn Michaels and Diesel were a successful tag team, but many forget their horrible team name "Two Dudes With Attitudes."
It seems weird looking back on it now, but they were not a traditional duo at the time. Their gimmicks began as completely different personalities before they found their groove as partners.
The Heartbreak Kid was loud, brash and obsessed with his appearance. Big Daddy Cool looked like the kind of guy you would find in a biker bar picking fights with pretty boys like HBK.
Not only did they hold the tag titles together, but they also managed to pursue individual goals like the Intercontinental Championship at the same time.
As members of The Clique, Michaels and Diesel were close friends in real life, so they had a lot of chemistry to build on with their characters.
Batista and Rey Mysterio
Pro wrestling is full of embellishments. One of the most common things announcers like to say when an underdog faces is a monster is that the giant is twice the size of their opponent.
This is usually an overstatement, but in the case of Rey Mysterio and Batista, The Animal was probably double his partner's size.
The real friendship between them backstage helped their partnership feel more authentic, but this duo is more famous for its breakup feud than its run as tag team champion.
Watching Batista destroy his friend while screaming at him was heartbreaking, but it led to some of the best work either of them has done.
The Rock and Mankind
As far as odd couples go, The Rock 'N' Sock Connection will forever be one of the most beloved by the WWE Universe.
The Rock and Mankind were both known for their ability to generate laughs by the time they joined forces, but nobody could have predicted how entertaining they would be together.
They had a lot of great moments together, but their most memorable was when Mankind presented "The Rock: This is Your Life" on the September 27 episode of Raw in 1999.
It ended up being one of the most watched moments in WWE history and took on a life of its own in the years that followed. WWE has tried and failed to replicate the magic of this segment, but you can only capture lightning in a bottle once.
Team Hell No
Kane and Daniel Bryan have each accomplished enough to earn them spots in the WWE Hall of Fame, and when they finally get inducted, you can bet their video packages will contain more than a few moments from their time as partners.
Team Hell No allowed WWE to try a few different things we normally wouldn't see on WWE television, and somehow all of them worked.
Whether they were eating in a restaurant together, attending anger management with Dr. Shelby or fighting in matches, Bryan and Kane were as entertaining as any team in WWE history.
Their recent reunion has fans excited for what's next, but with Kane running for Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, their partnership may be short-lived this time around.
Both Superstars helped each other redefine their characters in new ways, and that is not always easy to do with veterans like Kane and Bryan.
Team Hell No will never have as many tag titles as The Hardy Boyz or as many years together as The Usos, but it will always hold a special place in the hearts of the entire WWE Universe.
