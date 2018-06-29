Jabari Parker Reportedly Receives Qualifying Offer from Bucks; Will Be RFA

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 29, 2018

MILWAUKEE, WI - APRIL 26: Jabari Parker #12 of the Milwaukee Bucks runs across the court in the first quarter against the Boston Celtics during Game Six of Round One of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at the Bradley Center on April 26, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly extended a qualifying offer to forward Jabari Parker, ensuring he will be a restricted free agent when the new league year begins July 1, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Matt Velazquez.

The Bucks will now retain the right to match any offer sheet Parker signs with a competing club. 

Earlier Friday, veteran NBA scribe Gery Woelfel reported the Sacramento Kings could be a contender to sign Parker to an offer sheet. Woelfel also spoke to an anonymous NBA official who speculated the Philadelphia 76ers may make a play for the Duke product in the event they can't land LeBron James, Paul George or Kawhi Leonard. 

The Chicago Bulls, Utah Jazz, Indiana Pacers, Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets were also circled as potential suitors by Woelfel. 

Parker, who has been limited to 183 appearances over the past four years because of a pair of ACL tears, averaged 12.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.8 steals on 48.2 percent shooting from the field and 38.3 percent shooting from three last season. 

"Jabari ain't going nowhere," Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo told reporters in April. "He's going to be here and he’s going to be ready for the next season." 

