Manchester United Transfer News: Toby Alderweireld, Anthony Martial Swap Rumours

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly keen to keep any discussions with Tottenham Hotspur about Anthony Martial and Toby Alderweireld separate.

According to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, the two clubs have held talks over a potential swap deal that would see Martial move to Spurs in exchange for United landing Alderweireld.

"The clubs discussed a possible exchange but United want to keep any negotiations separate, similar to the Romelu Lukaku and Wayne Rooney deals last year," it's noted. "The clubs' struggles to negotiate straight deals has led a swap to be mooted, with Martial and Alderweireld technically out of contract next year."

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

According to Luckhurst, there is genuine interest from the Red Devils in the Belgian defender, who lost his place in the Spurs side last season to Davinson Sanchez after missing time with a hamstring injury.

It's added that Tottenham are interested in a possible deal for Martial, too, with the player's agent stating recently that the Frenchman wants to leave Old Trafford. Luckhurst said Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino held an interest in Martial prior to him moving to United in the summer of 2015.

Despite the speculation, Alex Shaw of ESPN doesn't feel it would be wise for United to let Martial move on this summer:

The campaign just gone was a frustrating one for Martial, as he found himself on the fringes of the Red Devils squad for some key games late in the term after a bright start to the season.

While there is no doubting the talent the former Monaco man has, he has been inconsistent when handed opportunities by manager Jose Mourinho. However, the 22-year-old wasn't given a sustained run of games to find a rhythm or build relationships with team-mates.

Luckhurst suggested the forward may benefit from a change of mindset at Old Trafford:

While the departure of Martial would leave United with a hole to fill in attack, at the other end of the field, another centre-back would be to the benefit of the team.

Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Alderweireld has been considered as the best defender in the Premier League in the past, although injury problems prevented him from playing regular minutes in 2017-18. Sanchez also filled in well, forging a fine partnership with Jan Vertonghen.

With just one year remaining on his contract, Spurs may opt to cash in now instead of risking the centre-back leaving for nothing at the end of this season.

According to Sam Pilger, he's a priority target for United:

When it comes to Martial, there's undoubtedly talent to harness, although with Alexis Sanchez and Marcus Rashford seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order, he's unlikely to get the minutes needed to progress at United.

According to the report, Spurs want in excess of £55 million for Alderweireld. While he's a fine defender, there would be reservations among some supporters about paying so much for a 29-year-old who already has a sketchy injury record.