Chelsea Reportedly Eyeing CSKA Moscow Star Aleksandr Golovin

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea have reportedly opened talks with Aleksandr Golovin's representatives, with the 22-year-old's impressive 2018 FIFA World Cup meaning interest in his services has heightened.

According to MailOnline's Simon Jones, Arsenal and Juventus are also interested in the £25 million-rated Russia international, but Chelsea have now made a move having eyed him for over a year.

The CSKA Moscow playmaker has impressed so far at Russia 2018, netting once and providing two assists in their opening 5-0 victory against Saudi Arabia.

Chelsea are in need of reinforcements after finishing fifth in the Premier League last season, 30 points back from champions Manchester City, and Golovin looks set to be their first summer signing, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

Golovin would add a huge amount of creativity to Chelsea's midfield.

Despite his relative youth, he already boasts an impressive all-round game and has the potential to become a world-class central midfielder.

He is comfortable on the ball, has an impressive passing range and also boasts defensive acumen that should see him fit in well in the Premier League.

Alongside N'Golo Kante he could potentially form a midfield pairing that could be the engine room for an impressive side.

There will be concerns about Golovin's ability to step up to the rigours of the Premier League having only ever played his club football in Russia—he is a graduate of CSKA's youth system.

But, at £25 million, he looks worth a gamble as he has already proved his immense ability and is only likely to improve with more experience.