NBA Rumors: Buzz Surrounding DeAndre Jordan, Possible Kawhi Leonard Trade, More

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The 2018 NBA offseason is alive with trade talks, free-agency rumors and all kinds of aggressive maneuvering as every win-now club and win-now hopeful tries catching up with the Golden State Warriors.

This summer is highly unlikely to produce a different favorite than the Dubs, but it might significantly reshape the Association's landscape around them.

The latest batch of rumors alone involves potential movement of two former All-NBA selections and a former top-five who's yet to celebrate his 23rd birthday.

Dallas Eyeing DeAndre Jordan Again

The Dallas Mavericks and DeAndre Jordan were supposed to join forces three summers back, before second-guessing and emoji-sparring broke up the union before the sides could make it to the altar.

Maybe the second time will be the charm.

Any lingering bad blood has apparently been addressed, as the Mavs and Jordan are reportedly ready to give this another go.

Jordan is Dallas' "primary target," league sources told ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon, and the "interest is mutual."

But there are hurdles to clear.

For starters, Jordan must make a decision on his $24.1 million player option by Friday night. If he opts out, he could quickly make his way back to Dallas, although one wonders if he'd sacrifice some of his 2018-19 salary to do so.

Should he exercise the option, the Mavs could pursue a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers, but sources described that route as "problematic," per MacMahon. Wesley Matthews' salary would likely need to be involved, but the guard-heavy Clippers have little use for him. Dallas is also unable to move a first-round pick, since it shipped out a protected first in the Luka Doncic deal.

If that mutual interest is strong enough, though, maybe the Mavs and Jordan can figure this out.

Kawhi Leonard Trade Talks Heating Up

Two weeks have passed since we first heard Leonard wanted a trade. He might get his wish soon.

The San Antonio Spurs are "ready" to move on, sources told Marc Stein of the New York Times. Moreover, they're reportedly discussing two-time All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year with multiple teams.

Eric Gay/Associated Press

League sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the Spurs are "engaged with several teams in trade talks...including the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics."

While the report states San Antonio has long coveted Boston's asset collection, there's uncertainty regarding what the Celtics would give up.

Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald reported recently the Celtics aren't believed to be willing to move Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown and might not put the Sacramento Kings' 2019 first-rounder (top-one protected) on the table without speaking to Leonard first.

The Lakers, meanwhile, are willing to offer Brandon Ingram and a future first-rounder as part of a package for Leonard, but the Spurs want "a far more complete haul of young Lakers players and future picks," sources told Wojnarowski.

Leonard lost all but nine games of this past season to a quadriceps injury. But in the previous two seasons, he was voted to the All-NBA and All-Defensive first teams and was a top-three finisher in the MVP voting.

Suitors Emerge for Aaron Gordon

The restricted free-agent market awaits Gordon, and it sounds like several clubs will be awaiting the arrival of 2014's fourth overall draft pick.

The Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers and Phoenix Suns are all expected to have interest in the high-flying forward, a source told The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears. Gordon is also amenable to cutting his venture short if the Orlando Magic give him a strong offer out of the gate.

"I definitely see opportunity in Orlando," Gordon told Spears. "I see it more than anybody in the world sees it."

John Raoux/Associated Press

Gordon is eligible for a five-year deal worth nearly $150 million. In April, he told reporters his ideal free agency would be getting a max deal from the Magic.

He's had an up-and-down start to his career, and while 2017-18 was his most encouraging campaign to date (personal bests virtually across the board), it was a tale of two seasons. From October to December, he averaged 18.9 points on 49.9/41.3/75.0 shooting; from January to April, though, he managed only 16.5 points on 38.4/27.3/63.8.

He's young enough to still see star-caliber potential as a modern 4 with two-way versatility. But his floor is low enough to give him one of the wider risk/reward splits in this free-agent class.

Statistics used courtesy of Basketball Reference and NBA.com. Salary information obtained via Basketball Insiders.