Luka Doncic, Dennis Smith Jr. Headline Mavericks 2018 Summer League Roster

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 28, 2018

DALLAS, TX - JUNE 22: Draft Pick Luka Doncic speaks at the Post NBA Draft press conference on June 22, 2018 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)
Glenn James/Getty Images

Luka Doncic may not play in Summer League, but he's at least going to be on the roster.

The Dallas Mavericks released their roster for next month's trip to Las Vegas, and it's headlined by Doncic and 2017 first-round pick Dennis Smith Jr. The Mavs have not committed to Doncic actually playing, as he's expected to need rest after an 18-month stretch of near-constant competitive basketball.

"I think it's safe to say that the likelihood of him playing a full summer league schedule is not very good," coach Rick Carlisle told reporters. "We're going to have to bring him along slowly.

"This kid, he's been through an amazing grind. In the European league and in the international leagues they don't play as many games per week as the NBA, but they have multiple tournaments and it's a lot of pressurized stuff and there aren't a lot of breaks."

If Doncic and Smith share the court at all this summer, it'll be in a very limited capacity. The overwhelming odds are against Smith playing a full Summer League schedule as well. Very rarely do players who perform as well as Smith did in his rookie season have to return for a full slate of games in their second Vegas go round.

More eyes should probably be focused in the direction of second-round picks Jalen Brunson and Kostas Antetokounmpo, who will be getting extended looks. Brunson was a four-year contributor at Villanova and projects as an eventual NBA rotation player. Antetokounmpo, the brother of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, is a complete wild card who was the last pick in the draft out of Dayton. 

