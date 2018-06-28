Marvin Bagley III, De'Aaron Fox, Harry Giles Named to Kings Summer League Roster

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings are putting together a must-watch squad for the California Classic Summer League, which starts July 2 in Sacramento.

The Kings announced Thursday that No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley III and 2017 first-rounders De'Aaron Fox and Hary Giles will headline their roster for the event.

Many eyes will be on Bagley.

The former Duke Blue Devils star averaged 21.0 points and 11.1 rebounds in his only season of college. The California Classic will be the first glimpse Kings fans have of the player around whom the franchise is staking its future.

For Fox, the event is an opportunity to start addressing two of the biggest issues from his rookie campaign: three-point shooting and defense. He hit just 30.7 percent of his three-pointers in 2017-18, and his 110.9 defensive rating was fourth-worst on the team, per NBA.com.

Both Bagley and Fox are the bigger stars, but Giles is arguably the more interesting inclusion.

The Kings formally shut him down for the season in January as he recovered from ACL surgery. Giles hasn't appeared in a competitive basketball game since Duke's 88-81 defeat to the South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2017 NCAA tournament. He averaged just 3.9 points and 3.8 rebounds in 26 games for the Blue Devils.

Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid all missed their rookie seasons—two years in Embiid's case—due to injury, and they hardly missed a beat when they eventually made their NBA debuts. A solid performance at the California Classic would be an encouraging start to Giles' pro career.