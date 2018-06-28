Warriors Rumors: Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry Lobbying to Sign Jamal Crawford

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly expected to aggressively pursue veteran guard Jamal Crawford in free agency.

Marcus Thompson of The Athletic reported Draymond Green, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry are pushing management hard to make a pitch to Crawford, who declined a player option with the Minnesota Timberwolves for 2018-19.

Crawford, 38, previously played for the Warriors during the 2008-09 season.

