Warriors Rumors: Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry Lobbying to Sign Jamal Crawford

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 28, 2018

Jamal Crawford, of the Minnesota Timberwolves, poses in the press room with the Twyman–Stokes teammate of the year award at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 25, 2018, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly expected to aggressively pursue veteran guard Jamal Crawford in free agency.

Marcus Thompson of The Athletic reported Draymond Green, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry are pushing management hard to make a pitch to Crawford, who declined a player option with the Minnesota Timberwolves for 2018-19.

Crawford, 38, previously played for the Warriors during the 2008-09 season.

          

