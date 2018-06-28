Report: Ben Gordon Weapon Charges Dismissed After $25k Payment to Alleged Victim

John Raoux/Associated Press

Former NBA shooting guard Ben Gordon reportedly had four misdemeanor charges related to a November arrest dismissed after paying the alleged battery victim $25,000 for a "civil compromise."

On Wednesday, TMZ Sports reported Gordon faced counts of battery, brandishing a weapon, criminal threats and carrying a knife in plain view after he allegedly robbed a Los Angeles area apartment manager at knifepoint last year. The manager agreed to drop the case after the payment.

Gordon was originally arrested on a felony robbery charge before it was reduced.

Los Angeles Police Department public information officer Irma Mota told Scott Gleeson of USA Today the then-34-year-old University of Connecticut product "confronted the apartment manager about returning his security deposit and punched the manager in the face."

He was given a portion of his deposit back before returning with a knife, per Mota. The incident came one month after Gordon was hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation in New York.

Gordon was also arrested in June 2017 for allegedly pulling several fire alarms in an L.A. apartment complex and in November 2017 for a forged license plate in New York.

The London, England, native last played in the NBA with the Orlando Magic during the 2014-15 season. He also made stops with the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Bobcats across 11 years.