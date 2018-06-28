Report: Ben Gordon Weapon Charges Dismissed After $25k Payment to Alleged Victim

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 28, 2018

Orlando Magic's Ben Gordon (7) drives around Charlotte Hornets' Gerald Henderson (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 1, 2015, in Orlando, Fla. Charlotte won 98-83. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

Former NBA shooting guard Ben Gordon reportedly had four misdemeanor charges related to a November arrest dismissed after paying the alleged battery victim $25,000 for a "civil compromise."

On Wednesday, TMZ Sports reported Gordon faced counts of battery, brandishing a weapon, criminal threats and carrying a knife in plain view after he allegedly robbed a Los Angeles area apartment manager at knifepoint last year. The manager agreed to drop the case after the payment.

Gordon was originally arrested on a felony robbery charge before it was reduced.

Los Angeles Police Department public information officer Irma Mota told Scott Gleeson of USA Today the then-34-year-old University of Connecticut product "confronted the apartment manager about returning his security deposit and punched the manager in the face."

He was given a portion of his deposit back before returning with a knife, per Mota. The incident came one month after Gordon was hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation in New York.

Gordon was also arrested in June 2017 for allegedly pulling several fire alarms in an L.A. apartment complex and in November 2017 for a forged license plate in New York.

The London, England, native last played in the NBA with the Orlando Magic during the 2014-15 season. He also made stops with the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Bobcats across 11 years.

